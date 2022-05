WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Paul W. Leger damaged the front driver’s side tire of his wife’s truck by sticking a knife through the tire wall. As a result, Leger was charged with Criminal Mischief for the intent to damage property.

Leger was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court on May 19.