PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a bike in Pamelia.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Terrance LaBarge “knowingly and intentionally” stole a bike that was on the sidewalk between the TOPS and Kinney Drugs around 6:08 p.m. on March 31. LaBarge then reportedly got on the bike and rode it to his residence on Miller Road in Pamelia.

As a result, LaBarge was charged with one count of Petit Larceny. He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Town Court in late April of 2022.