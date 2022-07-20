WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Watertown is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a twisted tea, and threatening a worker from a local convenience store.

According to the Watertown Police Department, dispatch received a report around 2:50 a.m. on July 20 of a male who displayed a knife during a larceny at the 7-Eleven 430 Factory Street Store in Watertown. Patrol officers responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses of the incident.

Police discovered that a male had taken a can of Twisted Tea worth $3.60, left a $1.60 on the counter, and walked out of the store with the item. When the clerk went outside to stop the male, he reportedly became aggressive and displayed a knife and threatened the clerk.

Police stated that the suspect fled on foot, but was stopped by officers down the street. He was arrested without incident and brought to the station.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Justin M. Petterson from Watertown. He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, a class B felony, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, both class A misdemeanors.

Petterson was brought to City Court where he was arraigned. He was given a pretrial probationary release, according to police.