WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – An 18-year-old Watertown man is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual offense with a minor.

New York State Police in Alexandria Bay arrested Mark Soluri for second degree rape and possession of a sexual performance by a child after an investigation of an alleged complaint involving a 13-year-old girl.

The arrest occurred on Saturday, July 29. Soluri was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance and ordered to answer the charges at a later date.