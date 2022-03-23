WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Khane O. Jones, the Watertown man initially charged with Arson last month has received further charges.

According to the Watertown Police Department, Jones was arrested on March 23 and charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-1 felony.

This was after he was found to have intentionally set a fire at 122 Winslow Street in Watertown where he doused a victim in gasoline. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Jones died on March 20 at Upstate University Hospital.

An autopsy conducted at the Onondaga County Medical Office on March 21 ruled that Jones’ death was caused by the injuries he received in the fire.

Khane O. Jones remains in custody in the Jefferson County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge on Thursday, March 25 in Watertown City Court.