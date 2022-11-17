WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police.

Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.

Police identified 66-year-old William H. Leslie of Watertown as the driver of the truck.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene at 5:45 p.m. Worley was immediately transported to Samaritan Medical Center where staff tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges or traffic citations were issued as of Thursday afternoon.