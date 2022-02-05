JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man was penalized for unlawfully taking a white-tailed deer with the help of a bait pile.

According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, they received a complaint that individuals were trespassing and hunting deer on private posted lands. The complainant reportedly located a pop-up-style hunting blind and trail camera on his family’s property which prompted him to reach out to Environmental Conservation Officers for help.

As a result, ECOs Woyton and Jackson began their investigation by reviewing images from the trail camera and found photos of a man baiting the area with corn and apples. The same subject was caught on camera hunting over the bait pile on three separate occasions and was caught dragging a deceased white-tailed deer on October 10.

ECOs were then able to identify and locate the suspect in the photos. The subject admitted to owning the trail camera, placing the corn and apples out for deer, and then hunting and killing a deer with the aid of the bait.

ECOs charged the man with three counts of hunting deer with the aid of bait and one misdemeanor count of illegal take of big game. The man faces suspension of his hunting privileges and had to pay a $700 penalty in the town of Watertown court.