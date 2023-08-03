SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 41-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on Thursday, August 3.

Ryan Monroe was arrested by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force on May 18, 2022 on a bench warrants for his failure to appear in Jefferson County Court for sentencing on two New York State felony cases.

The task force tracked down Monroe after a short foot chase and a search found 56 grams of nearly pure methamphetamine in Monroe’s pants pocket along with $2,388 in cash.

A shoulder bag that Monroe discarded during the pursuit was searched pursuant to a search warrant and found to contain 29 grams of cocaine, a set of digital scales, 12 grams of cocaine base (crack), and approximately 50 small plastic baggies containing individual quantities of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

This case was investigated by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, consisting of Special Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Detectives from the City of Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.