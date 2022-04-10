SULLIVAN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A warrant has been obtained for a man from Watertown who was allegedly involved in a bank robbery in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the M&T Bank located at 4446 State Route 42 in Monticello on April 8. According to the SCSO, a witness told sheriff’s detectives that a white male wearing an orange shirt and no mask entered the bank at about 1:20 p.m. and passed a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect then reportedly fled the bank with a sum of U.S. Currency. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the suspect who was identified as 33-year-old Charles Pratt from Watertown.

Pratt is described as a male white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. The Sheriff’s Office believes Pratt is driving a stolen charcoal gray 2015 Ford Explorer with a NY license plate of KMM1568. The SCSO shared photos of Pratt on their Facebook page.

The vehicle was spotted overnight in Manhattan and Queens. Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is being asked to call 911 or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100.