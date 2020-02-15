Watertown man wins Pro Football Challenge, over $1000 prize pack

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jim Countryman, of Watertown, was the local winner for ABC50’s Pro Football Challenge.

Jim, a Dallas Cowboys fan, had 197 points at the end of the season, putting him in the lead and deeming him the winner.

When asked how he picked his teams, he did a lot of studying to make the best picks. Although his favorite team didn’t make it to the playoffs this season, Jim’s hoping they can will acquire some linemen and increase their chances next season.

Jim received a prize pack valued at over $1000, including:

Pizza and Wings for a year from Carson’s Pizzeria & Bar,

Bluetooth headphones, a bluetooth speaker, a koozie backpack cooler and Under Armour backpack from Victory Promotions,

$100 gift certificate to Just Wingin’ It Poultry Farm,

$100 gift certificate to Number One Speed, and

$100 gift card from SERVPRO of Jefferson County.

