Image of Watertown International Airport taken on March 8, 2020 (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been confirmed for North Country airports.

This includes both the Massena International and Watertown International airports.

Massena is set to receive $7,401,588. Funding will be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate the airport’s runway.

Watertown’s airport was awarded $1,935,133. Funding will be used to make onsite improvements in the near future.

The funding was announced by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in late August. Her full statements on the awards can be read below: