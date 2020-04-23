Watertown Mayor discusses expectations for reopening North Country economy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – City of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to address his expectations for reopening the North Country economy.

Mayor Smith sent a letter to Governor Cuomo this week outlining the reasons he believes the North Country is ready to let businesses begin reopening and stressed one major factor in his reasoning, the difference in the number of cases the North Country is experiencing compared to those being seen in New York City.

Mayor Smith said that one size doesn’t fit all and Upstate New York is completely different than Downstate. He said the majority of cases in Jefferson County have recovered and the county has had no deaths and only a few hospitalizations. He added that Lewis County’s experience with COVID-19 has been similar.

The North Country hasn’t seen the devastation related to the coronavirus that areas downstate have. Mayor Smith is encouraging people to practice social distancing, wear masks and sanitize their hands often, but says the North Country should be able to start easing restrictions in a responsible manner.

The Mayor is discussing issues with medical providers on a daily basis throughout the North Country. He said everyone he is speaking to agrees that it’s necessary to be cautious and careful, but a complete shutdown doesn’t make sense any longer for Northern New York.

He said that salons should be able reopen with a limitation on the number of people permitted inside at a time and customers could wear masks. He added that allowing car dealerships to reopen could work by scheduling appointments to show cars and restaurants could reopen at 50% occupancy or only allow seating at every other table.

Those are just examples of ways Mayor Smith said the North Country could start to reopen the economy with responsible social distancing, responsible use of personal protective equipment and proper hand sanitation.

“We have to recognize the other side of the coin and that’s the economic side,” he said.

The Mayor expressed that he was pleased Governor Cuomo is allowing elective surgeries to resume in certain areas, which was an issue he included in his letter.

Mayor Smith said he doesn’t think schools should open back up for the academic year at this point. They are currently closed through mid-May. With the school year nearing its end and the fact that school setups don’t allow for proper social distancing, he feels it would be more of a risk to send kids back to school than keep them home. He suggested in the letter to Governor Cuomo to open up summer programs and daycare programs now because they aren’t as full as schools.

Mayor Smith said he thinks Governor Cuomo has done a great job handling the outbreak in hard hit areas like New York City, but added that the rest of New York State is not the same as the City. He said Upstate New York is very different and the numbers show it.

Mayor Smith looks forward to receiving a response from Governor Cuomo regarding his letter.

