WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce offered an afternoon update on what’s going on in the city during the current lake effect snow event.

In a press release, the mayor’s office stated, the Department of Public Works is fully deployed with assistance with support from other Departments. They are focusing their efforts on main streets and those with hills more frequently than usual, with secondary streets being next in line. Despite the heavy snowfall, all streets remain passable, albeit slippery.

Citibus service suspended service at 1 p.m. and the Flower Memorial Library closed at 2 p.m. today. The Zoning Board of Appeals slated for tonight has been moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 24.

The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on the latest information. Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce

Jefferson County also announced that county buildings will be closing at 4 p.m.