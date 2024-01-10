WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce offered an evening update on the current wind storm situation.

In a press release, the mayor’s office said approximately 9,465 customers in the Watertown vicinity are currently without power, as reported by National Grid. The release added that the power company is still working to restore service.

Here are other main points from the press release:

The City’s Department of Public Works teams are tirelessly working to remove debris from our

streets while preparing for the forecasted snowfall expected to start later today and last into Friday.

CitiBus services were reinstated at 11:40 am today.

City personnel are working hard on storm recovery and also preparing for the forecasted

snowfall expected to start later today and last for several days.

snowfall expected to start later today and last for several days. National Grid will be providing water and dry ice for residents affected by the power outage at the CitiBus garage, 544 Newell Street again tomorrow from 1pm – 5pm, subject to availability.

A state of emergency has been declared across Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Emergency Management has set up temporary warming shelters at the Adams, Sackets Harbor, Glen Park, Theresa, and West Carthage Fire Departments, open today from noon until 8 p.m.

I recognize this is a challenging time for so many in our community who are dealing with significant damage to their homes, vehicles and other property. To those struggling with these challenges, my thoughts are with you. Additionally, I would like to again express my gratitude to our emergency responders and City staff who have been working diligently to assist those in need and get our community back up and running. Thank you for your continued efforts. Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce

Collaboration with the Red Cross is underway to set up an overnight shelter at Jefferson Community, expected to accommodate up to 100 individuals.