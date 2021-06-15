Watertown Mayor to raise Pride Flag on Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Leaders will honor members of the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.

City of Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced that himself and members of the City Council, will raise the Pride Flag in front of Watertown City Hall on June 19.

The Pride Flag raising ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and will be followed by several events in Watertown on June 19.

A full listing of Pride Weekend events can be found below:

Friday, June 18, 2021:

Pride Kickoff Party Paddock Arcade, 5 p.m.



Saturday, June 19, 2021:

Pride Flag Raising Watertown City Hall, 9 a.m.

Color Blast Fun Run Thompson Park, 12 p.m.

Out in the Park Thompson Park, 12 p.m.

Amber Skyy Show Watertown Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, 7:30 p.m.

Pride Fireworks Watertown Fairgrounds, 10 p.m.



Check back with ABC50 throughout June for more Pride Month events.