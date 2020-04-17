Watertown Mayor urges Cuomo to take steps to reopen Upstate economy, close schools for remainder of year

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – City of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith urged Governor Cuomo in a letter today to begin easing restrictions on businesses in Upstate New York.

In his letter, Mayor Smith pointed out that Upstate New York has a lesser population and drastically fewer cases of COVID-19 than the New York City area. He encouraged the Governor not to adopt an approach for reopening that is “one-size-fits-all.”

Mayor Smith stated in the letter that there has been only one death due to COVID-19 in the tri-county area of Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties. He stated that some businesses should be permitted to reopen now, as long as proper social distancing is maintained, including hair salons, florists, marinas and car dealerships.

He suggests in the letter that restaurants could reopen at 50% capacity while maintaining social distancing and recommends allowing hospitals to perform some elective procedures.

He also recommends that schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the lack of space for students to maintain social distancing.

A copy of Mayor Smith’s letter to Governor Cuomo is below:

