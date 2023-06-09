WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Events led by the Watertown Family YMCA have been changed.

Due to ongoing air quality alerts, Watertown’s Monument to Monument 5K Run to Glory has been canceled, according to a press release from the Watertown Family YMCA. This run was previously scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10 in honor of Armed Forces Day.

“The decision to cancel the 2023 Run to Glory a part of the Community Heroes Celebration was not an easy decision and was made out of an abundance of caution due to the physical nature of the event, and ongoing safety recommendations,” City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller said in the press release.

Additionally, the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day on June 10 will be held inside the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA. This includes all activities and vendors.

“We are lucky to have a large indoor space for families and kids to be inside and enjoy the activities. Healthy Kids Day is about keeping our children healthy, and we felt this decision was in the best interest of all” YMCA Deputy CEO Shawna Cutuli added.

Healthy Kids Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 10th Mountain Division Band will provide entertainment.

The Watertown Family YMCA said it will reach out to 5K participants that had already registered for the race.