WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – A Watertown mother and son were sentenced to home confinement and fined for their roles in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol Building.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 57, of Watertown, was sentenced to five years of probation with the first 12 months to be served in home incarceration. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb also ordered Mooney-Rondon to pay $3,657.51 in restitution, a fine of $7,500, and perform 350 hours of community service. Mooney-Rondon was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property on March 27 after a stipulated bench trial.

Rafael Rondon, 25, was sentenced to five years of probation, consecutive to a separate federal sentence in the Northern District of New York, with the first 12 months to be served in home incarceration. Rondon to pay $2,000 in restitution and perform 350 hours of community service. Rafael Rondon pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding on Dec. 5, 2022.

Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, Maryann Mooney-Rondon attended a rally on the Ellipse with her son, Rafael Rondon, and then marched to the Capitol, where they illegally entered the grounds on Jan 6, 2021. They entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:23 p.m. via the Senate Wing door.

After illegally entering the Capitol, the two moved through the building and, at approximately 2:32 p.m., entered the office suite of the Speaker of the House. Here, they made their way into a conference room, where they assisted an unidentified male in the theft of a laptop computer. They later moved to the Senate Gallery, where each stole an escape hood with a satchel, a filtering respiratory protective device maintained for members of Congress and staff.

The pair then exited the Capitol building at approximately 2:52 p.m. The duo was arrested on October 1, 2021 in Syracuse.