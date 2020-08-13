Watertown native to become NY National Guard two-star general

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country native will rise to become New York National Guard’s newest two-star general on August 14.

Michel Natali, currently a New York National Guard Brigadier General, will be promoted to major general at the New York National Guard headquarters.

Natali, has a legacy in the North Country, starting at Immaculate Heart Central School. After his graduation in 1983, he served in the 10th Mountain Division. As a veteran of the Iraq War, he was also deployed to Somalia and Haiti.

After his time serving with the 10th Mountain Division, Natali joined the New York State Police. During his first two years he served in St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties.

Natali has served as Assistant Adjutant General as a full-time National Guard officer since 2018. He is responsible to Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, for the training and organization of the 10,300-members of the New York Army National Guard.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Natali served as the Dual Status Commander- New York. He commanded both National Guard and Active Duty federal forces responding in New York City.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Superior Unit Award, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, the New York State Defense of Liberty Medal, the New York State Counterdrug Service Medal, and the Army Parachutist badge.

