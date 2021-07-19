Watertown: New Planet Fitness location will offer more space, updated equipment

A woman leg lifts at Planet Fitness in the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mall space is being repurposed as more department store chains close stores that have traditionally served as “anchors” at malls. The Planet Fitness now occupies the space that was previously a Sears. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by John BIERS, “Deserted, US shopping centers look for a future” (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planet Fitness will soon be moving into its new home at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. The fitness center plans to open its new location in August.

“This new location will provide even more space for our members along with updated equipment and Black Card Spa amenities,” said John Hrinda, VP of Operations for Upstate New York.

Planet Fitness has taken several steps to ensure customers safety during the pandemic, including: