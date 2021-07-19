Watertown: New Planet Fitness location will offer more space, updated equipment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planet Fitness will soon be moving into its new home at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. The fitness center plans to open its new location in August.
“This new location will provide even more space for our members along with updated equipment and Black Card Spa amenities,” said John Hrinda, VP of Operations for Upstate New York.
Planet Fitness has taken several steps to ensure customers safety during the pandemic, including:
- Employees will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day
- Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use
- Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness App
- A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before leaving the house
- Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines and more