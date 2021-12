WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown will be hosting an Oath of Office Ceremony on January 1 in the Rotunda of the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library.

Council Members Patrick J. Hickey, Clifford G. Olney III, and Lisa A. Ruggier will all take their oath of office on New Year’s Day at noon. Those attending the ceremony will be required to wear a mask.