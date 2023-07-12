WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A third pool is in the works in the City of Watertown.

On July 11, Watertown city officials broke ground on the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool.

The project will include reconstructing the pool, bath house and building a splash pad.

Many were in attendance including four out of the five Watertown City Councilmembers; Sarah Compo-Pierce, Patrick Hickey, Lisa Ruggiero and Clifford Onley.

This is the only public pool open on Watertown’s north side. The Flynn Pool has been closed since 2020.

Overall, the project will cost approximately $4 million and is expected to be completed in 2024. The Flynn Pool is located at 833 Woodbury Street in the City of Watertown.

The city has two other pools in operation at Thompson Park and the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Both locations are open daily from noon until 7 p.m.