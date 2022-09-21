WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Court Street in Watertown will be closed later this week.

According to the City of Watertown Planning Department, a segment of Court Street between the two entrances to Marshall Places will be closed to thru traffic on September 22 and September 23.

Planning and Community Development Director Michael Lumbis said this is to accommodate construction for the City’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape Project.

During construction, Court Street between Public Square and Mashall Place will remain open for access to businesses. The public parking lot will also remain open for use. However, as the project progresses, short segments of roadways and sidewalks will be subject to temporary closures.

Local traffic on Court Street must use Marshall Place as a detour. Nonlocal traffic will be urged to use alternate routes such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

The City’s contractor will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control and install temporary barricades, and signage and have on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

City Officials are expected Court Street to reopen by the evening hours on Friday, September 23.