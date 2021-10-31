Watertown officials honoring soldiers who helped at Arsenal Street accident

FORT DRUM, NY – MAY 18: The 10th Mountain Division soldiers prepare to board a Blackhawk helicopter while on a training mission for future deployments on May 18, 2016 at Fort Drum, New York. Although most U.S. combat forces have been withdrawn from the continuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the troops are on near-constant training exercises for future conflicts. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The five Fort Drum soldiers who assisted at the crash on Arsenal Street will be honored at the City Council meeting on November 1. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Council members will honor Specialist William L. Berube, Specialist Zachary Broxson, Specialist Shane T. Cockerham, Specialist Jacob G. Jones, and Sergeant Major Jake Smith at the meeting.

The five soldiers are being recognized for their efforts on October 14 at the traffic accident on Arsenal Street. According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office, the men assisted in saving the lives of those involved by rescuing them from a burning car and worked quickly to help extinguish the flames.

Watertown officials will also acknowledge local own Fire Department personnel, Police Department personnel, Town of Watertown personnel for providing support, and members of Guilfoyle Ambulance Services who put themselves in harm’s way for their fellow citizens.