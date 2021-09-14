Watertown officials to temporarily shut off water on South Massey Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting Tuesday morning, water will be temporarily shut off on Watertown’s Massey Street.

The City of Watertown confirmed that its Water Department will be shutting the water off for repairs from South Massey Street. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. on September 14.

According to the City, repairs will start at 856 South Massey Street and span to the end of South Massey Street. The Water Department will establish warning signage in the specific work area.

Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes during construction to avoid delays. If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution.

Service problems can be reported daily to 315-785-7757. After hours emergencies can be reported by calling 315-785-7845.