Watertown, Ogdensburg Airports to receive over $3M in emergency funding as part of CARES Act

NEW YORK (WWTI) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $441,274,414.22 in federal funding allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports across New York State.

Ogdensburg International Airport will receive $2,401,267 in funding and Watertown International Airport will receive $1,098,108.

The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that the additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports.

“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over. I’m proud to have fought for this funding to be included in the CARES act which will boost airports and the New York economy.”

“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility. I will always fight for resources that help our communities grow and thrive.”

The senators said that the FAA was planning to begin releasing funding in April and would provide additional guidance on the Program next week.

The full breakdown of funding amounts to specific airports can be found below:

City Airport Name LOC_ID Totals Akron Akron/Jesson Field 9G3 $1,000 Albany Albany International ALB $15,277,876 Batavia Genesee County GVQ $69,000 Bayport Bayport Aerodrome 23N $20,000 Binghamton Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field BGM $1,356,057 Brockport Ledgedale Airpark 7G0 $1,000 Buffalo Buffalo Airfield 9G0 $1,000 Buffalo Buffalo Niagara International BUF $21,647,814 Canandaigua Canandaigua IUA $30,000 Corning Corning-Painted Post 7N1 $30,000 Cortland Cortland County-Chase Field N03 $30,000 Dansville Dansville Municipal DSV $30,000 Dunkirk Chautauqua County/Dunkirk DKK $30,000 East Hampton East Hampton HTO $69,000 Ellenville Joseph Y Resnick N89 $30,000 Elmira Elmira/Corning Regional ELM $2,494,192 Endicott Tri-Cities CZG $30,000 Fishers Island Elizabeth Field 0B8 $20,000 Fulton Oswego County FZY $30,000 Glens Falls Floyd Bennett Memorial GFL $69,000 Hamilton Hamilton Municipal VGC $30,000 Hornell Hornell Municipal HTF $20,000 Hudson Columbia County 1B1 $69,000 Islip Long Island MacArthur ISP $7,124,107 Ithaca Ithaca Tompkins Regional ITH $1,775,964 Jamestown Chautauqua County/Jamestown JHW $69,000 Johnstown Fulton County NY0 $30,000 Kingston Kingston-Ulster 20N $1,000 Lake Placid Lake Placid LKP $30,000 Lancaster Buffalo-Lancaster Regional BQR $1,000 Le Roy Le Roy 5G0 $1,000 Malone Malone-Dufort MAL $20,000 Massena Massena International-Richards Field MSS $69,000 Middletown Randall 06N $1,000 Millbrook Sky Acres 44N $69,000 Montauk Montauk MTP $1,000 Montgomery Orange County MGJ $69,000 Monticello Sullivan County International MSV $30,000 New York Downtown Manhattan/Wall St JRB $1,000 New York East 34th Street 6N5 $1,000 New York John F Kennedy International JFK $193,389,105 New York Laguardia LGA $102,931,268 New York New York Skyports Inc 6N7 $1,000 New York West 30th St JRA $1,000 Newburgh New York Stewart International SWF $6,445,860 Niagara Falls Niagara Falls International IAG $1,890,589 North Babylon Republic FRG $157,000 Norwich Lt Warren Eaton OIC $30,000 Ogdensburg Ogdensburg International OGS $2,401,267 Olean Cattaraugus County-Olean OLE $30,000 Oneonta Albert S Nader Regional N66 $20,000 Penn Yan Penn Yan PEO $69,000 Perry Perry-Warsaw 01G $30,000 Piseco Piseco K09 $20,000 Plattsburgh Plattsburgh International PBG $2,028,646 Potsdam Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field PTD $69,000 Poughkeepsie Hudson Valley Regional POU $30,000 Rochester Greater Rochester International ROC $12,868,049 Rome Griffiss International RME $69,000 Saranac Lake Adirondack Regional SLK $69,000 Saratoga Springs Saratoga County 5B2 $69,000 Schenectady Schenectady County SCH $69,000 Schroon Lake Schroon Lake 4B7 $1,000 Seneca Falls Finger Lakes Regional 0G7 $30,000 Shirley Brookhaven HWV $69,000 Sidney Sidney Municipal N23 $30,000 Sodus Williamson-Sodus SDC $1,000 Syracuse Syracuse Hancock International SYR $12,921,402 Ticonderoga Ticonderoga Municipal 4B6 $20,000 Warwick Warwick Municipal N72 $30,000 Watertown Watertown International ART $1,098,108 Weedsport Whitfords B16 $1,000 Wellsville Wellsville Municipal Airport,Tarantine Field ELZ $30,000 Westhampton Beach Francis S Gabreski FOK $69,000 White Plains Westchester County HPN $23,607,111 Wurtsboro Wurtsboro-Sullivan County N82 $1,000 $ 411,274,414.22

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.