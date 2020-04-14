Watertown, Ogdensburg Airports to receive over $3M in emergency funding as part of CARES Act

NEW YORK (WWTI) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $441,274,414.22 in federal funding allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports across New York State.
Ogdensburg International Airport will receive $2,401,267 in funding and Watertown International Airport will receive $1,098,108.
The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that the additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports.
“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over. I’m proud to have fought for this funding to be included in the CARES act which will boost airports and the New York economy.”
“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility. I will always fight for resources that help our communities grow and thrive.”
The senators said that the FAA was planning to begin releasing funding in April and would provide additional guidance on the Program next week.
The full breakdown of funding amounts to specific airports can be found below:
|City
|Airport Name
|LOC_ID
|Totals
|Akron
|Akron/Jesson Field
|9G3
|$1,000
|Albany
|Albany International
|ALB
|$15,277,876
|Batavia
|Genesee County
|GVQ
|$69,000
|Bayport
|Bayport Aerodrome
|23N
|$20,000
|Binghamton
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|BGM
|$1,356,057
|Brockport
|Ledgedale Airpark
|7G0
|$1,000
|Buffalo
|Buffalo Airfield
|9G0
|$1,000
|Buffalo
|Buffalo Niagara International
|BUF
|$21,647,814
|Canandaigua
|Canandaigua
|IUA
|$30,000
|Corning
|Corning-Painted Post
|7N1
|$30,000
|Cortland
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|N03
|$30,000
|Dansville
|Dansville Municipal
|DSV
|$30,000
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|DKK
|$30,000
|East Hampton
|East Hampton
|HTO
|$69,000
|Ellenville
|Joseph Y Resnick
|N89
|$30,000
|Elmira
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|ELM
|$2,494,192
|Endicott
|Tri-Cities
|CZG
|$30,000
|Fishers Island
|Elizabeth Field
|0B8
|$20,000
|Fulton
|Oswego County
|FZY
|$30,000
|Glens Falls
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|GFL
|$69,000
|Hamilton
|Hamilton Municipal
|VGC
|$30,000
|Hornell
|Hornell Municipal
|HTF
|$20,000
|Hudson
|Columbia County
|1B1
|$69,000
|Islip
|Long Island MacArthur
|ISP
|$7,124,107
|Ithaca
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|ITH
|$1,775,964
|Jamestown
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|JHW
|$69,000
|Johnstown
|Fulton County
|NY0
|$30,000
|Kingston
|Kingston-Ulster
|20N
|$1,000
|Lake Placid
|Lake Placid
|LKP
|$30,000
|Lancaster
|Buffalo-Lancaster Regional
|BQR
|$1,000
|Le Roy
|Le Roy
|5G0
|$1,000
|Malone
|Malone-Dufort
|MAL
|$20,000
|Massena
|Massena International-Richards Field
|MSS
|$69,000
|Middletown
|Randall
|06N
|$1,000
|Millbrook
|Sky Acres
|44N
|$69,000
|Montauk
|Montauk
|MTP
|$1,000
|Montgomery
|Orange County
|MGJ
|$69,000
|Monticello
|Sullivan County International
|MSV
|$30,000
|New York
|Downtown Manhattan/Wall St
|JRB
|$1,000
|New York
|East 34th Street
|6N5
|$1,000
|New York
|John F Kennedy International
|JFK
|$193,389,105
|New York
|Laguardia
|LGA
|$102,931,268
|New York
|New York Skyports Inc
|6N7
|$1,000
|New York
|West 30th St
|JRA
|$1,000
|Newburgh
|New York Stewart International
|SWF
|$6,445,860
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara Falls International
|IAG
|$1,890,589
|North Babylon
|Republic
|FRG
|$157,000
|Norwich
|Lt Warren Eaton
|OIC
|$30,000
|Ogdensburg
|Ogdensburg International
|OGS
|$2,401,267
|Olean
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|OLE
|$30,000
|Oneonta
|Albert S Nader Regional
|N66
|$20,000
|Penn Yan
|Penn Yan
|PEO
|$69,000
|Perry
|Perry-Warsaw
|01G
|$30,000
|Piseco
|Piseco
|K09
|$20,000
|Plattsburgh
|Plattsburgh International
|PBG
|$2,028,646
|Potsdam
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|PTD
|$69,000
|Poughkeepsie
|Hudson Valley Regional
|POU
|$30,000
|Rochester
|Greater Rochester International
|ROC
|$12,868,049
|Rome
|Griffiss International
|RME
|$69,000
|Saranac Lake
|Adirondack Regional
|SLK
|$69,000
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga County
|5B2
|$69,000
|Schenectady
|Schenectady County
|SCH
|$69,000
|Schroon Lake
|Schroon Lake
|4B7
|$1,000
|Seneca Falls
|Finger Lakes Regional
|0G7
|$30,000
|Shirley
|Brookhaven
|HWV
|$69,000
|Sidney
|Sidney Municipal
|N23
|$30,000
|Sodus
|Williamson-Sodus
|SDC
|$1,000
|Syracuse
|Syracuse Hancock International
|SYR
|$12,921,402
|Ticonderoga
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|4B6
|$20,000
|Warwick
|Warwick Municipal
|N72
|$30,000
|Watertown
|Watertown International
|ART
|$1,098,108
|Weedsport
|Whitfords
|B16
|$1,000
|Wellsville
|Wellsville Municipal Airport,Tarantine Field
|ELZ
|$30,000
|Westhampton Beach
|Francis S Gabreski
|FOK
|$69,000
|White Plains
|Westchester County
|HPN
|$23,607,111
|Wurtsboro
|Wurtsboro-Sullivan County
|N82
|$1,000
|$ 411,274,414.22
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members
- Trump cuts funding to WHO, plans to work with governors on nation’s reopening
- ACLU wins release of four detainees afraid of catching COVID-19
- Victims of fatal Lewis County crash identified
- Watertown Staples collecting PPE donations for Samaritan, Children’s Miracle Network
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.