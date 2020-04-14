Watertown, Ogdensburg Airports to receive over $3M in emergency funding as part of CARES Act

Image of Watertown International Airport taken on March 8, 2020 (WWTI)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $441,274,414.22 in federal funding allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports across New York State.

Ogdensburg International Airport will receive $2,401,267 in funding and Watertown International Airport will receive $1,098,108.

The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that the additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports.

“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over. I’m proud to have fought for this funding to be included in the CARES act which will boost airports and the New York economy.”

“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility. I will always fight for resources that help our communities grow and thrive.”

The senators said that the FAA was planning to begin releasing funding in April and would provide additional guidance on the Program next week.

The full breakdown of funding amounts to specific airports can be found below:

CityAirport NameLOC_IDTotals
AkronAkron/Jesson Field9G3$1,000
AlbanyAlbany InternationalALB$15,277,876
BataviaGenesee CountyGVQ$69,000
BayportBayport Aerodrome23N$20,000
BinghamtonGreater Binghamton/Edwin A Link FieldBGM$1,356,057
BrockportLedgedale Airpark7G0$1,000
BuffaloBuffalo Airfield9G0$1,000
BuffaloBuffalo Niagara InternationalBUF$21,647,814
CanandaiguaCanandaiguaIUA$30,000
CorningCorning-Painted Post7N1$30,000
CortlandCortland County-Chase FieldN03$30,000
DansvilleDansville MunicipalDSV$30,000
DunkirkChautauqua County/DunkirkDKK$30,000
East HamptonEast HamptonHTO$69,000
EllenvilleJoseph Y ResnickN89$30,000
ElmiraElmira/Corning RegionalELM$2,494,192
EndicottTri-CitiesCZG$30,000
Fishers IslandElizabeth Field0B8$20,000
FultonOswego CountyFZY$30,000
Glens FallsFloyd Bennett MemorialGFL$69,000
HamiltonHamilton MunicipalVGC$30,000
HornellHornell MunicipalHTF$20,000
HudsonColumbia County1B1$69,000
IslipLong Island MacArthurISP$7,124,107
IthacaIthaca Tompkins RegionalITH$1,775,964
JamestownChautauqua County/JamestownJHW$69,000
JohnstownFulton CountyNY0$30,000
KingstonKingston-Ulster20N$1,000
Lake PlacidLake PlacidLKP$30,000
LancasterBuffalo-Lancaster RegionalBQR$1,000
Le RoyLe Roy5G0$1,000
MaloneMalone-DufortMAL$20,000
MassenaMassena International-Richards FieldMSS$69,000
MiddletownRandall06N$1,000
MillbrookSky Acres44N$69,000
MontaukMontaukMTP$1,000
MontgomeryOrange CountyMGJ$69,000
MonticelloSullivan County InternationalMSV$30,000
New YorkDowntown Manhattan/Wall StJRB$1,000
New YorkEast 34th Street6N5$1,000
New YorkJohn F Kennedy InternationalJFK$193,389,105
New YorkLaguardiaLGA$102,931,268
New YorkNew York Skyports Inc6N7$1,000
New YorkWest 30th StJRA$1,000
NewburghNew York Stewart InternationalSWF$6,445,860
Niagara FallsNiagara Falls InternationalIAG$1,890,589
North BabylonRepublicFRG$157,000
NorwichLt Warren EatonOIC$30,000
OgdensburgOgdensburg InternationalOGS$2,401,267
OleanCattaraugus County-OleanOLE$30,000
OneontaAlbert S Nader RegionalN66$20,000
Penn YanPenn YanPEO$69,000
PerryPerry-Warsaw01G$30,000
PisecoPisecoK09$20,000
PlattsburghPlattsburgh InternationalPBG$2,028,646
PotsdamPotsdam Municipal/Damon FieldPTD$69,000
PoughkeepsieHudson Valley RegionalPOU$30,000
RochesterGreater Rochester InternationalROC$12,868,049
RomeGriffiss InternationalRME$69,000
Saranac LakeAdirondack RegionalSLK$69,000
Saratoga SpringsSaratoga County5B2$69,000
SchenectadySchenectady CountySCH$69,000
Schroon LakeSchroon Lake4B7$1,000
Seneca FallsFinger Lakes Regional0G7$30,000
ShirleyBrookhavenHWV$69,000
SidneySidney MunicipalN23$30,000
SodusWilliamson-SodusSDC$1,000
SyracuseSyracuse Hancock InternationalSYR$12,921,402
TiconderogaTiconderoga Municipal4B6$20,000
WarwickWarwick MunicipalN72$30,000
WatertownWatertown InternationalART$1,098,108
WeedsportWhitfordsB16$1,000
WellsvilleWellsville Municipal Airport,Tarantine FieldELZ$30,000
Westhampton BeachFrancis S GabreskiFOK$69,000
White PlainsWestchester CountyHPN$23,607,111
WurtsboroWurtsboro-Sullivan CountyN82$1,000
$       411,274,414.22

