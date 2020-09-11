Watertown opens public skating with new COVID-19 guidelines, pre registration on weekends

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Public skating will reopen at the Municipal Arena next week, but with new COVID-19 guidelines.

The City of Watertown Parks and Recreation will now require all skaters to pre-register on weekends and during school-breaks to limit occupancy in the arena.

Skating at the arena will be limited and registration is available two weeks prior. No walk-ins will be allowed during weekend public skating.

During skating, all will be required to wear a mask and one spectator is limited per participant.

Public skating will reopen at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Monday, September 14, 2020. Weekday afternoon skating will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekend public skating that requires pre registration will run on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skaters can pre register on the City of Watertown’s website.

