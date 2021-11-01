Watertown opens registration for 2021 Christmas Parade floats

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get out the holiday lights, tinsel and garland!

Watertown’s annual Christmas parade is returning this year and is accepting registration for participants interested in entering a float in the parade.

According to Christmas Parade Coordinator Stan Zaremba, floats towed behind vehicles are preferred. All units are required to be decorated for the holiday season, as well as, lit with holiday lights.

All floats must also display their group name clearly on the front of the vehicle so they can be easily identified during the parade.

Cars, trucks, vans, utility vehicles, wreckers, dump trucks and other vehicles will not be permitted without Christmas decorations or an attached decorated float. Throwing candy will also be prohibited at this year’s parade.

The Watertown Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. in the City’s Public Square. Groups will be contacted prior to the event to confirm their attendance. Float registration can be completed online.