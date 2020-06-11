Watertown: Outdoor dining area to open in Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown is establishing an outdoor dining area in Public Square.

The decision was made in an effort to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and help local restaurants whose capacities have been restricted under the reopening guidelines for New York State.

“Hardworking local business owners have suffered tremendously during recent months due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said City of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.

“They now have the ability to open—but only partially. We hope this outdoor dining area will help them accommodate more customers and at the same time, provide area residents with an opportunity to support local small businesses.”

The new Downtown dining area is expected to be set up in time for the weekend. On Monday, Watertown City Council will adopt a resolution allowing for a temporary relaxing of the open container law in Public Square.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.