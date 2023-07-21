WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of recently graduated local students earned the Watertown Elks 496 scholarship for 2023.

Keely Cooney and KaiAnna Navarra were each honored with a $500 scholarship. The award goes yearly to a family member of an Elk in good standing from the Watertown Elks Lodge.

Cooney recently graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School and plans to attend Jefferson Community College in the fall to study education. She hopes to become a history teacher. Cooney is the daughter of Erin and Brandon Cooney.

Navarra is a recent graduate of Watertown High School and is attending Syracuse University in the fall. She will study liberal arts and compete on the school’s cheer team. Navarra is the daughter of Sarah Navarra.

The Northern New York Community Foundation is a steward of the scholarship.