WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Jefferson County have been moved to a new Congressional district.

This is following a decision made in Albany on February 2 when the State Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map.

The vote was required after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed to present one single set of maps to state lawmakers. New York’s Legislature then detailed its own maps for Congress.

The biggest change in this new map in the North Country is in Jefferson County, where Watertown and most of Fort Drum have been moved out of the 21st District, currently represented by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The following Jefferson County municipalities will now be included in the 24th Congressional District, which stretches out to Niagara County:

Adams

Alexandria

Brownville

Cape Vincent

Clayton

Ellisburg

Henderson

Hounsfield

Le Ray

Lorraine

Lyme

Orleans

Pamelia

Rodman

Theresa

City of Watertown

Watertown

Worth

Those Jefferson County municipalities that will remain in the 21st District will include Antwerp, Philadelphia, Champion, Wilna and Rutland. All of St. Lawrence, Lewis, Franklin and Clinton counties also will remain in the 2st Congressional District.

Maps of the two districts are included below:

The New York State legislature redistricting maps for the State Assembly and Senate will be voted on Thursday, February 3 in Albany.