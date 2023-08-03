WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City Police have arrested a 38-year-old male on Wednesday, August 2 after an alleged kidnapping incident.

City Police arrested Dustin Robert King and charged him with second degree menacing, third degree criminal possession of a weapon and second degree kidnapping. Authorities were called to the 1400 block of Holcomb Street on Wednesday for a kidnapping complaint.

It was alleged that King menaced another male with a hatchet and forced him to drive around under the threat of serious physical harm. The suspect vehicle was located at Cold Creek apartments at 24098 State Route 12 in the town of Watertown. The victim was transported from the scene, but no injuries were reported.

King was arraigned in the Jefferson County CAP Court and was remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Public Safety Building.