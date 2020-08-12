Watertown pet grooming business responds to false Facebook accusations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Shaggy Dog Lodge and Day Spa has been facing a difficult recovery following false claims on their Facebook page.

Shaggy Dog Lodge and Day Spa was able to keep their doors open during COVID-19 shutdowns due to their offerings for essential workers. Although well-known for their day spa, they offer pet boarding, a mobile pet spa and sell pet food.

However, they have seen a major downturn in business in just the past few weeks.

The major decrease in customers started when a pet owner submitted animal abuse claims on Facebook. Although while looking out for other pet owners, they falsely identified the Watertown business for one with a similar name in the Rochester area.

“I think its sad that gossip can have more damage than something like COVID-19,” said Shaggy Dog’s owner Wendy Warren. “People need to fact-check when they post and realize how much damage gossip does.”

According to Warren the situation spiraled out of control. Since the false claims, the 30-year old business has lost at least 50% of its customers, exceeding any losses during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The original post containing the abuse accusations was taken down by the author and the individual has since apologized to Shaggy Dog Lodge and Day Spa.

“The recovery period will take time — what doesn’t kill us makes stronger,” stated Warren.

The business continues to withhold their ethical duties towards their animal customers at their lodge, spa and mobile spa.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.