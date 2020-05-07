Watertown Police arrest second man in connection to investigation of Watertown house struck by gunfire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – City of Watertown police arrested 27-year-old Colin J. Marshall of 121 William Street in Watertown yesterday in connection to the investigation of an incident last month in which a house in Watertown was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Marshall was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony. He was processed at the station, arraigned and committed to the Jefferson County Jail with no bail.

The charge is the result of the April 28 investigation at 823 Bingham Avenue in Watertown, where a number of shots were fired in front of the house. Mr. Marshall was inside the residence during the incident and was found in possession of cocaine that was packaged for sale.

Mr. Marshall is also on parole, according to a release from the City of Watertown Police Deparment.

