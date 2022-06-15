WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing public lewdness charges after being arrested in Watertown.

According to the Watertown Police Department, 30-year-old Elvin Nieves from Syracuse was arrested at the Adirondack Efficiencies hotel in Watertown on June 12. According to the police report, Nieves performed sexual acts in front of a hotel clerk and left bodily fluids on the wall of the building.

Nieves was transported to the Public Safety Building where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket. He is set to appear in the Watertown City Court on June 29 at 11 a.m.