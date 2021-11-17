Watertown Police continue to search for 20-year-old pregnant woman

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Police are continuing to search for a woman last seen in October.

City of Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto issued a release on November 17 that the Department is continuing to search for 20-year-old Kayla Blowers. According to Police, Blowers is believed to be approximately 30 weeks pregnant.

She was last seen leaving her residence in the 600 block of Olive Street in Watertown on October 14. She was also seen around Travelodge and Adirondack Efficiencies on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Blowers is described to be a white female standing at 5’7″ with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes but may have shaved her head since the above picture was taken.

Watertown Police also stated that Blowers also has ties to the Troy, New York area. She was first reported missing by Police on October 27. Those with information are asked to call the Department at 315-782-2233.