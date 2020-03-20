Watertown Police Department records requests to be made via email, window closes at Public Safety Building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown P.D. Records Department window at the Public Safety Building is now closed until further notice, Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. announced in a release today.

Members of the public can request records via email at PoliceRecords@watertown-ny.gov.

There may be delays in processing requests due to records office employees working from home, where they do not have access to all department records.

