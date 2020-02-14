Watertown Police gives advice to avoid scammers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown Police Department is reminding the community to be cautious of suspicious phone calls, emails, and/or mail solicitations. These include incidents where scammers are portraying themselves as agents of the International Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, or local law enforcement.

Calls usually claim the person they are contacting owes the government for back taxes and the caller will try to gain personal information. These types of calls tend to increase this time of year as we all begin to enter tax and tax refund season.

Scammers have also portrayed themselves as family members who have been injured or arrested, claiming they need money for medical services or bail.

The International Revenue Service or Social Security Administration may contact you, but they do not threaten people with arrests or suspend your Social Security Number. They also will not demand immediate payment, or require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit cards, or wire transfer.

The Watertown Police Department warns you to not attempt to get additional information from the caller or give out personal information over the phone.

Should you receive a suspicious solicitation, Watertown City residents are asked to contact 315-782-2233. Those who live outside the city should contact their local police to make a report or make a report online to the Social Security Administration at oig.ssa.gov

