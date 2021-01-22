Watertown Police investigating death of woman found unconscious on road

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found on a road on Friday morning.

The woman, whose details have not yet been released, was discovered unconscious at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Friday, January 22 lying in the middle of the road on Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk.

Guilfoyle Ambulance transported the woman to Samaritan Medical Center where she died shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call City of Watertown Police at 315-782-2233.