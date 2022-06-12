WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department is investigating a video that was posted on social media which showed a juvenile with a rifle and referenced Case Middle School.

According to police, members of the public notified the department about a captioned video that was circulating which showed a juvenile male with a rifle and referenced Case Middle School in Watertown. As a result, an investigation into the social media incident was launched on June 11 by the Watertown Police Department.

Police stated that the video being circulated originated from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event hosted on Fort Drum. The event was a Scouts BSA gathering which was meant to expose non-military children to the local military installation and build community relations between Fort Drum and the community.

The people involved in the social media posts have been identified and are being interviewed, according to police. Additionally, extra security measures are being taken in response to the social media posts. The department stressed the importance of protecting the community and taking any possible threat seriously in a press release from Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto on June 12.

“We take all such postings seriously and investigate them fully to help make the community we

serve safer,” the department stated in the press release.

The department also encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233. The investigation into the social media incident is ongoing. The Watertown Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.