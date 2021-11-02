Watertown Police searching for stolen electric bicycle

Photo provided by WPD on an individual riding an electric bicycle from Coffeen Heights Apartments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local authorities are on the hunt for a bicycle that was stolen within the city of Watertown.

City of Watertown Detective Lieutenant Joseph S. Donoghue reported that the Department is currently investigating a larceny at the Coffeen Heights Apartments, where an electric bicycle was stolen.

According to Detective Donoghue, on October 24, a person was seen riding a mountain-style bicycle from the parking lot and within minutes, a person wearing similar clothes was seen returning to the complex on foot and then leaving on a stolen 4EASION 20″ electric bicycle.

Police confirmed that the bike has a black and orange frame with orange-colored rims, similar to the image included below.

The bike was last seen being ridden on Coffeen Street towards Bellew Avenue. There was no battery attached the bicycle at the time of the theft.

Those with any information on the location of the bicycle are asked to contact Watertown City Police at 315-782-2233.