WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — Watertown Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Isabella M. Kneier was last seen leaving her family residence on Olive Street in Watertown on Sunday, December 4.
Kneier was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and bright red shoes, according to police.
Police say Kneier is a white female, 4-foot-11 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact the Watertown Police Department at 315-786-2601.