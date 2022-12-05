WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — Watertown Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Isabella M. Kneier was last seen leaving her family residence on Olive Street in Watertown on Sunday, December 4.

Kneier was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and bright red shoes, according to police.

Isabella M. Kneier, age 16 (provided by Watertown Police Department)

Police say Kneier is a white female, 4-foot-11 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Watertown Police Department at 315-786-2601.