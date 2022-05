WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man with potential knowledge of recent larceny.

According to Watertown Detective Lieutenant Joseph S. Donoghue Sr., the man pictured may have knowledge of a larceny that occurred at the Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street earlier in May 2022.

Those with information are asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.