Watertown Police urging Halloween trick-or-treating to end by 8 p.m.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department released recommendations on Friday ahead of the Halloween weekend.

In preparation for the Halloween holiday on Sunday, October 31, Watertown Police are urging local residents to abide by certain safety precautions. This includes the recommendation that all trick-or-treating should end by 8 p.m. in the city.

Additionally, WPD urged parents to trick-or-treat with younger children and older children to stay in groups if going without an adult, and plan a route with a specific return time.

While trick-or-treating residents are asked to carry flashlights, glow sticks or put reflective tape on costumes, cross all streets properly by only crossing at corners and looking both ways, only go to homes with porch lights on and never go into a stranger’s home or car.

Police also asked all parents and guardians to not allow children to eat any candy or treats before being examined by an adult.

WPD also stated that there is a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity and vandalism during the holiday. Those who suspect or see any suspicious activity are asked to contact the Department at 315-782-2233.

Questions or concerns regarding the Halloween holiday are directed to Watertown Police Officer Shane Ryan at 315-786-2627.