WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m.

“Watertown has been one of our most important markets since we began our Upstate New York market, and we are very excited to finally open to the Watertown community,” said Heidi Cousineau, Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse’s Vice President of Real Estate & Construction. “We look forward to joining the community and are excited for the entire Watertown market to try Popeyes.”

The restaurant is located at 21050 State Route 3 in the City of Watertown. The site is the location of the former Bob Evans restaurant.