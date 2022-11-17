WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold winds have arrived in the North Country, a tell-tale sign that snow is on its way.

The City of Watertown is anticipating what is expected to be a massive lake-effect snowstorm. Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan said that the City is prepared for all potential scenarios.

“All our primary plows and salt spreaders, all that is ready to go. Make sure we have fuel on hand, salt on hand,” Keenan said.

Although snow is not a foreign concept to the North Country, Keenan said the main concern is how long the storm could last. He said the DPW has just under 30 employees. If the storm lasts several days, the Department may have to call in outside resources.

“We’ve reached out to our Parks and Recreation Department and our Water Department and they have staff that is available to come in and assist us as needed,” Keenan explained. “We’ve also been in contact with the New York State DOT, potentially using some of their resources that they’re moving in the area and potentially coming in to do work in the city.”

As for how much snow the area will receive, only time will tell. But Keenan is confident Watertown is ready.

“At the end of the day, 6 inches or 26 inches, it’s the same deployment,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how long it’s going to last, how widespread, the duration is. That kind of stretches our resources a little bit.”

Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties beginning early tomorrow morning and are expected to remain in place through the end of the weekend.

