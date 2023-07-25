WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for more street closures within the City of Watertown.
The City’s Engineering Department and Department of Public Works have been completing several construction, maintenance and repair projects throughout Watertown this summer.
This has led to several road closures and traffic delays. More have been scheduled to take place in the last full week of July.
Below are all anticipated delays and closures specified by street name.
Barben Avenue
- Delays from June 22 to September 11, 2023
Gotham Street
- Traffic delays from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28
- Department of Public works maintenance
Holcomb Street
- Delays from June 26 to August 4, 2023
Pratt and Holcomb Street Intersection
- Closed on Wednesday, July 26 due to construction
Washington Street
- One-lane traffic on Tuesday, July 25
- New water main connection
- From Elm Street to Brook Drive