WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for more street closures within the City of Watertown.

The City’s Engineering Department and Department of Public Works have been completing several construction, maintenance and repair projects throughout Watertown this summer.

This has led to several road closures and traffic delays. More have been scheduled to take place in the last full week of July.

Below are all anticipated delays and closures specified by street name.

Barben Avenue

Delays from June 22 to September 11, 2023

Gotham Street

Traffic delays from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28

Department of Public works maintenance

Holcomb Street

Delays from June 26 to August 4, 2023

Pratt and Holcomb Street Intersection

Closed on Wednesday, July 26 due to construction

Washington Street