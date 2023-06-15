WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride is returning for its fifth year.
This year, the weekend-long celebration will kick off on June 16 and commence on June 18.
Since its inception, Watertown Pride has donated approximately $10,000 to the Q Center in Watertown, which supports LGBTQ youth and their families.
A full schedule of the 2023 pride weekend can be found below:
Friday, June 16
- Pride Kickoff Party
- The Paddock Club
- 3 to 8 p.m.
- Amber Skyy Drag Show
- Faichney Drive Business Complex
- 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
- Flag Raising Ceremony
- Watertown City Hall
- 9 a.m.
- Color Run
- Honor the Mountain Monument, Thompson Park
- 12:30 p.m.
- Out in the Park
- Thompson Park
- 12 to 3 p.m.
- Drags on the Run bar crawl
- Bad Apple Garage: 5 p.m.
- Garland City Beer Works: 6 p.m.
- The Hops Spot: 7 p.m.
- Empire Square: 8 p.m.
- Spokes on the Square: 9 p.m.
- Fireworks
- Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
- 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
- Tea Dance
- Garland City Beer Works
- 2 to 5 p.m.