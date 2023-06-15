WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride is returning for its fifth year.

This year, the weekend-long celebration will kick off on June 16 and commence on June 18.

Since its inception, Watertown Pride has donated approximately $10,000 to the Q Center in Watertown, which supports LGBTQ youth and their families.

A full schedule of the 2023 pride weekend can be found below:

Friday, June 16

Pride Kickoff Party The Paddock Club 3 to 8 p.m.

Amber Skyy Drag Show Faichney Drive Business Complex 8 p.m.



Saturday, June 17

Flag Raising Ceremony Watertown City Hall 9 a.m.

Color Run Honor the Mountain Monument, Thompson Park 12:30 p.m.

Out in the Park Thompson Park 12 to 3 p.m.

Drags on the Run bar crawl Bad Apple Garage: 5 p.m. Garland City Beer Works: 6 p.m. The Hops Spot: 7 p.m. Empire Square: 8 p.m. Spokes on the Square: 9 p.m.

Fireworks Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds 10:15 p.m.



Sunday, June 18