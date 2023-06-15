WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride is returning for its fifth year.

This year, the weekend-long celebration will kick off on June 16 and commence on June 18.

Since its inception, Watertown Pride has donated approximately $10,000 to the Q Center in Watertown, which supports LGBTQ youth and their families.

A full schedule of the 2023 pride weekend can be found below:

Friday, June 16

  • Pride Kickoff Party
    • The Paddock Club
    • 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Amber Skyy Drag Show
    • Faichney Drive Business Complex
    • 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

  • Flag Raising Ceremony
    • Watertown City Hall
    • 9 a.m.
  • Color Run
    • Honor the Mountain Monument, Thompson Park
    • 12:30 p.m.
  • Out in the Park
    • Thompson Park
    • 12 to 3 p.m.
  • Drags on the Run bar crawl
    • Bad Apple Garage: 5 p.m.
    • Garland City Beer Works: 6 p.m.
    • The Hops Spot: 7 p.m.
    • Empire Square: 8 p.m.
    • Spokes on the Square: 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks
    • Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
    • 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

  • Tea Dance
    • Garland City Beer Works
    • 2 to 5 p.m.