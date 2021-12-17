WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown released its holiday scheduled on Friday in preparation for certain closures.

Some public services will not be available next week. According to officials, City Hall will be closed on December 24 and December 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Years’ holidays.

Additionally, there will be no CitiBus services offered through Watertown on both Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1, 2022.

However, with both Christmas and New Year’s falling on Saturdays this year, Watertown’s City Refuse and Recycling will follow its regular schedule. Officials also reminded residents that Christmas wrapping paper is recyclable and can be included with other mixed papers.

The City of Watertown will also begin its Christmas Tree Collection on the Monday following Christmas, December 27. All trees should be free of decorations and tinsel and to not be placed in a bag.

Trees are also asked to be placed in the margin area between the sidewalk and street. Collections are also weather dependent and will generally follow the refuse collection schedule. Trees embedded in snow and ice may be bypassed until they are freed.

City of Watertown crews will continue to collect Christmas trees until Friday, January 14, 2022.