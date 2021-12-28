WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A ramp that connects Watertown’s Arsenal and Court streets will be closed on Wednesday.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works has confirmed that the ramp from the Arsenal Street parking lot to Court Street will be closed on December 29. According to the DPW, this will be to allow crews to make guardrail repairs.

During repairs, crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control. This will be through the installation of temporary barricades and signage throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during construction, however, if, in this area, all should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

The City confirmed that the ramp will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.